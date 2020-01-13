India
Ask NewsBytes
Surabhi Mehta

Surabhi Mehta

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Which domestic team does Pravin Tambe play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tambe plays for Mumbai in the domestic circuit.

Arnav Rangan

Arnav Rangan

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Which was Tambe's first IPL team?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tambe made his IPL debut with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2013.

Hansika Kapoor

Hansika Kapoor

Asked on 13 January, 2020

How many T20 wickets has Tambe claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Tambe has claimed 67 wickets in 61 T20s.

Aadhya Yadav

Aadhya Yadav

Asked on 13 January, 2020

Has Tambe ever played for India?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Tambe has never played for India.

