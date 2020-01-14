India
Ask NewsBytes
Divya Malhotra

Divya Malhotra

Asked on 14 January, 2020

When did Ernesto Valverde join Barcelona?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Valverde joined Barca in 2017.

Aaradhya Mehra

Aaradhya Mehra

Asked on 14 January, 2020

How many clubs has Valverde managed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Valverde has managed seven clubs so far?

Vihaan Dutta

Vihaan Dutta

Asked on 14 January, 2020

Which club did Valverde managed most successfully?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Valverde managed Olympiacos most successfully.

Rishika Patel

Rishika Patel

Asked on 14 January, 2020

Which was the first club Valverde ever managed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

The first club Valverde ever managed was Bilbao Athletic.

