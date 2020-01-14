Bangladesh's Mortaza opts out of national contract: Details here
Sports
Bangladesh ODI team captain Mashrafe Mortaza has fuelled retirement rumors after giving up on his national team central contract for the country.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan told reporters that Mashrafe did not wish to continue as a contracted player and his proposal has been accepted.
It remains to be seen how things pan out.
Here's more.
Developments
BCB plans a big farewell party, Mortaza keen to play
Retirement rumors have filled in, however, Mashrafe insisted that he would like to keep playing as long as he is enjoying the game.
He is also not keen on retiring just because the BCB president said that they would throw a big party.
The BCB has offered Mashrafe a massive going away party, "the likes of which has never happened and never will".
Quote
Till yesterday, I was a centrally contracted cricketer, says Mortaza
Mortaza said he doesn't have a contract with BCB anymore. "Till yesterday, I was a centrally contracted cricketer with the cricket board but not anymore," he said in a press conference. Meanwhile, BCB president Hassan said, "We have accepted his proposal."
Mortaza
Mortaza to lose guaranteed monthly wage and other details
The 36-year-old bowler is now set to lose a guaranteed monthly wage of at least $5,000 as well as lucrative sponsorship deals.
He featured in Tests last in 2009 and T20Is in 2017.
Mortaza has however continued to play ODI cricket. He is still a vital member of the team and a champion bowler who works hard.
Quote
Mortaza not keen on BCB giving a proper send-off
"I always believe the BCB is the cricketers' guardian. I never took pride in going against them. I thank the BCB for considering me to give me a proper send-off, but I don't have much interest in it," said Mortaza.
Career
A look at Mortaza's career stats
In 217 ODIs, Mortaza has claimed 266 scalps at an average of 32.92 with best figures of 6/22.
He has also scored 1,786 runs at 13.84.
Meanwhile, Mortaza has also featured in 36 Tests and 54 ODIs.
He claimed 78 and 42 wickets respectively.
In total, the right-arm veteran pacer has claimed 386 international wickets.