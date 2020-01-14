India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Archer
Archer England
Ayush Gupta
England
England Cricket
England Cricket News
England Cricket Players
England Cricket Team
Jofra Archer
Jofra Archer England
Jofra Archer News
NewsBytes
14 ODIs
Anthony Crummy
Crummy
Kiwis
Mount Maunganui
New Zealand Cricket
NZC
T20I
World Cup
Young English
 
Ask NewsBytes
Aanya Mehra

Aanya Mehra

Asked on 14 January, 2020

When did Jofra Archer make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer made his international debut in May 2019, in an ODI against Ireland.

Sai Dutta

Sai Dutta

Asked on 14 January, 2020

Which county team does Archer play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer plays for Sussex ins the counties.

Aanya Subramanium

Aanya Subramanium

Asked on 14 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Archer play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

Abhinav Tata

Abhinav Tata

Asked on 14 January, 2020

Where does Archer hail from?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Archer hails from Bridgetown, Barbados.

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline