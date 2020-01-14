1st ODI, Australia beat India: List of records broken
Sports
Australia thrashed India in the first ODI on Tuesday in Mumbai.
With this win, the visitors claimed a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Virat Kohli's side managed 255/10 in 49.1 overs.
Shikhar Dhawan scored a 91-ball 74, whereas, Mitchell Starc claimed three wickets.
In reply, Australia had the perfect response to seal the match.
Here's more.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
India lost Rohit Sharma early, before the likes of Dhawan and KL Rahul got along together.
The two batsmen added a 121-run stand for the second wicket.
However, they fell in quick succession and that triggered a collapse.
Aussies did well to bowl India out for a below-par total.
In reply, Aaron Finch and David Warner batted beautifully to hand Australia a 1-0 lead.
Dhawan
Dhawan goes past 1,000 career ODI runs against Australia
Dhawan smashed his 28th career ODI fifty and a fifth versus the Aussies.
The senior batsman raced to 5,592 career ODI runs in 134 matches at an average of 44.73.
Notably, Dhawan went past 1,000 career ODI runs against Australia (1,049).
He became the fifth Indian batsman to achieve this mark.
Aussie bowlers
Starc surpasses Bracken, Zampa scripts record
Mitchell Starc (3/56) is now the seventh-highest wicket-taker for Australia in ODI cricket (175).
He went past former Aussie left-arm pacer Nathan Bracken (174).
Pat Cummins (2/44) raced to 98 career ODI scalps and is two away from the mark of 100.
Adam Zampa has now dismissed Virat Kohli four times in ODIs.
He equaled the likes of Graeme Swann and Suraj Randiv.
Records
Warner goes past 5,000-run mark in ODIs
Finch and Warner registered their ninth career century-plus stand in ODIs.
This is now the second-best tally in terms of opening stands for Australia in ODI cricket.
Warner surpassed the 5,000-run mark in ODI cricket. He became the fifth Australian to do so.
He achieved the feat in 115 ODI innings.
Hashim Amla (101), Viv Richards and Kohli (114 each) stay ahead of Warner.
Finch, Warner
Finch and Warner script these records
Finch smashed his 16th career ODI century, whereas, Warner registered his 18th one and equaled Steve Waugh.
Both Finch and Warner amassed their respective third career ODI tons against India.
The two scripted their second 200-run plus stand for the opening wicket against India.
This is also their highest stand in ODI cricket.
It's also the highest stand for any wicket in India-Australia ODIs.
Twitter Post
Warner enters an elite club
Fastest to 5000 ODI runs:— ICC (@ICC) January 14, 2020
1️⃣ Hashim Amla (101 innings)
2️⃣= Viv Richards, Virat Kohli (114 innings)
4️⃣ DAVID WARNER (115 innings)
What a player the Australia opener is 💪#INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/3VcnexrRo8