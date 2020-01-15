India
Ask NewsBytes
Ankita Sharma

Ankita Sharma

Asked on 15 January, 2020

How many times has Roman Reigns won the World Championship?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Reigns is a four-time world champion.

Ayaan Singhal

Ayaan Singhal

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When did John Cena join WWE?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Cena joined WWE in 2000.

Divya Chatterjee

Divya Chatterjee

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Who won the Royal Rumble last year?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Seth Rollins won the Rumble last year.

Sanvi Sen

Sanvi Sen

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Where would Royal Rumble be held this year?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Royal Rumble is being held in Houston, Texas this year.

