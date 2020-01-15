ICC Awards: Ben Stokes is ICC Cricketer of the Year
Sports
The 16th edition of the annual ICC Awards was held on Wednesday.
As expected English all-rounder and 2019 World Cup winner, Ben Stokes won the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year Award.
Further, Indian opener Rohit Sharma was adjudged the ICC ODI Cricketer of 2019. He had an amazing run in 2019 and ended the year as the highest run scorer in ODIs.
Stokes
Stokes played a key role in England's World Cup victory
Stokes was awarded for his all-round performance across the three formats of the game.
Since 2019, he has managed to score 1,659 runs across formats in 32 matches, at an average of 51.84. He also claimed 37 wickets at an average of 37.37.
Notably, he played a crucial role in England's World Cup win. Finally, his performance in Ashes helped England draw the series.
Twitter Post
Ben Stokes wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy
A World Cup winner and scorer of one of the greatest Test innings of all time, Ben Stokes is the winner of the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for the world player of the year.#ICCAwards pic.twitter.com/5stP1fqSAP— ICC (@ICC) January 15, 2020
ODI cricketer
Rohit wins ODI cricketer of the year
Rohit was chosen as the Men's ODI cricketer of the year, following his fine run in the format this year.
Notably, he was ruthless during the ICC World Cup 2019, where he scored the most runs in the tournament, 648 in just nine innings at an average of 81.
He propelled the side to the semis of the tournament.
Do you know?
Kohli wins the 2019 Spirit of Cricket Award
Kohli stole the show in the World Cup when he urged the Indian fans not to boo Australia's Steve Smith. The ICC appreciated his gesture by awarding him with the Spirit of Cricket Award.
Information
Pat Cummins wins Test Cricket of the Year
Australian pacer Pat Cummins is currently the number one bowler in Test cricket. In the same light, the ICC has awarded him with the Test Cricketer of the Year, having claimed 63 wickets in 25 innings since 2019, at an average of 20.01.
Emerging Cricketer
Marnus Labuschagne is Emerging Cricketer of the Year
Australian top-order batsman Marnus Labuschagne had an explosive home season, especially in the longest format of the game.
Since 2019, he has played 12 Tests and scored 1,378 runs at a commendable average of 72.52, including a top score of 215, along with eight half-centuries and four tons.
As a result, he was chosen as the Emerging Cricketer of the Year by the ICC.
Test Team
2 Indians feature in Test Team of the Year
The ICC also prepared its Test XI of the year, which featured two Indians: Mayank Agarwal and Kohli (captain).
The XI was dominated by five Australians (Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon).
It also included three Kiwi (Tom Latham, BJ Watling, and Neil Wagner) and an Englishman in the form of Stokes.
Do you know?
Four Indians feature in ODI Team of the Year
ODI Team of the Year: Rohit, Shai Hope (WI), Kohli (captain), Babar Azam (PAK), Kane Williamson (NZ), Stokes, Jos Buttler (ENG), Starc, Trent Boult (NZ), Mohammed Shami (IND) and Kuldeep Yadav (IND).
Information
Other awards given out by ICC
Following are the other awards won: Associate Cricketer of the Year- Kyle Coetzer (Scotland), T20I Performance of the Year- Deepak Chahar (6/7), Umpire of the Year: Richard Illingworth (England).