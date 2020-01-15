India
Shreya Saxena

Shreya Saxena

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When did Ole Gunnar Solskjær join Manchester United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Solskjær joined United in 2018.

Dhruv Pillai

Dhruv Pillai

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Which club did Solskjær manage prior to United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to United, Solskjær managed Molde.

Rakesh Venkatesan

Rakesh Venkatesan

Asked on 15 January, 2020

How many times have United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the EPL on record 20 occasions.

Pranav Chopra

Pranav Chopra

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When was the last time United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United last won the EPL in 2012-13.

