Ishan Tata

Ishan Tata

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When did Rishabh Pant make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant made his ODI debut in October 2018, against Windies.

Devansh Chopra

Devansh Chopra

Asked on 15 January, 2020

How many ODI runs has Pant scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pant has scored 374 runs in 16 ODIs.

Saanvi Powar

Saanvi Powar

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When did Sanju Samson make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Samson made his international debut in July 2015, against Zimbabwe.

Parakram Bose

Parakram Bose

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Samson play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Samson plays for Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the IPL.

