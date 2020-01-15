India
Related Topics
Ask NewsBytes
Aditya Patel

Aditya Patel

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Where are Pakistan currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Pakistan are currently ranked seventh in Tests.

Cheshta Mukopadhyay

Cheshta Mukopadhyay

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Where are Bangladesh currently ranked in Tests?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bangladesh are currently ranked ninth in Tests.

Vivaan Patel

Vivaan Patel

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Who is Pakistan's Test captain currently?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Azhar Ali is the Pakistan Test skipper for now.

Aadhya Gavde

Aadhya Gavde

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Who is Bangladesh's Test captain currently?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Mominul Haque is the Bangladesh Test skipper for now.

