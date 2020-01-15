15 Jan 2020
Bangladesh agree to tour Pakistan for complete series: Details here
Sports
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has agreed to the Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB's) proposal for hosting their team for a full-fledged tour.
Starting January 24, Bangladesh would tour Pakistan for three T20Is, two Tests and an ODI.
Meanwhile, the Test series has been split into two parts to accommodate the 2020 season of the Pakistan Super League.
Here are further details on this.
The tour
The second Test would be played post PSL
Bangladesh would be playing the T20Is on January 24, 25 and 27 in Lahore, followed by the opening Test from February 7.
The players would then participate in the upcoming edition of the PSL from February 20 to March 22.
The sides play an ODI on April 3 in Karachi, followed by the second Test from April 5 at the same venue.
Reluctant BCB
BCB was earlier reluctant to have a full-fledged tour
Earlier, the BCB was reluctant for such a long tour, as there were doubts regarding the security situation.
The BCB also came up with the proposal of playing a Test in Dhaka, which was denied by the Pakistani board, as the series is being hosted by them.
However, Pakistan assured the BCB about the situation. Notably, the Lankan side had also toured Pakistan recently.
Pleased chairman
PCB Chairman pleased with Bangladesh's decision
Following the confirmation of the tour, PCB's Chairman Ehsan Mani expressed his pleasure at both the nations finding a solution to play the sport.
"I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shashank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," he said.
Quote
Must thank the PCB for understanding our position: BCB President
"I must thank the Pakistan Cricket Board for understanding our position. We are pleased that a mutually acceptable resolution has been reached and this is a prime example our sincere efforts at respecting the ICC FTP commitments," said BCB President Nazmul Hassan.
Twitter Post
Complete itinerary of Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan
Previous series
Pakistan won the previous Test series against Bangladesh
Talking about the previous Test series between the two, it was played in 2015, in Bangladesh.
Pakistan had a smooth ride, as they won it 1-0.
The same tour saw white-ball series as well, in which the hosts prevailed.
Bangladesh won the ODIs with a clean sweep of 3-0, as they also won the lone T20I.