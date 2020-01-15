India
Shaurya Gupta

Shaurya Gupta

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When did Virat Kohli make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli made his ODI debut in August 2008, against Sri Lanka.

Paridhi Bhatnagar

Paridhi Bhatnagar

Asked on 15 January, 2020

How many ODI runs has Kohli scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli has scored 11,625 runs in 243 ODIs.

Trishla Subramanium

Trishla Subramanium

Asked on 15 January, 2020

How many ODI centuries does Kohli have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli has scored 43 ODI centuries.

Aradhya Chauhan

Aradhya Chauhan

Asked on 15 January, 2020

What is Kohli's ODI average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli averages 59.6 in ODIs.

