Ask NewsBytes
Reyansh Jindal

Reyansh Jindal

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Has Shane Watson retired form international cricket?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Yes, Watson retired from international cricket in 2016.

Diya Lobo

Diya Lobo

Asked on 15 January, 2020

Has Chris Gayle retired from international cricket?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

No, Gayle is yet to retire from international cricket.

Paridhi Gupta

Paridhi Gupta

Asked on 15 January, 2020

How many IPL wickets has Lasith Malinga claimed?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Malinga has claimed 170 wickets in the IPL.

Chirag Mittal

Chirag Mittal

Asked on 15 January, 2020

When was the last time Harbhajan Singh played a T20I?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Harbhajan last played a T20I in March 2016, against UAE.

