2nd ODI, India vs Australia: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Sports
The Indian cricket team is in a must-win scenario against Australia in the ongoing three-match ODI series.
The Aussies sealed the first ODI after a 10-wicket victory in Mumbai.
In order to stay alive, India must come out all guns blazing and stop the Aussie resurgence.
Virat Kohli-led Team India has several problems to solve.
Here is the match preview.
Team India
Team India needs to get things right
India tinkered with their batting in the first ODI and that backfired badly.
Post the match, skipper Kohli said he needed to rethink his batting position.
With Rishabh Pant ruled out with concussion, KL Rahul will don the wicket-keeping role.
One can see Kedar Jadhav come in with some experience needed.
In the bowling department, Navdeep Saini can come in for Shardul Thakur.
Australia
In-form Australia will eye a series victory
Australia have no issues after a dominating show at the Wankhede.
The bowling unit worked well and got regular wickets.
The batting was bolstered by the openers powering the side with unbeaten hundreds.
Australia do not need to change anything and they will hope to build on their recent performances.
The Aussies are strong and a win will hand Aaron Finch's men the series.
Details
Timing, TV listing, conditions and pitch report
The match is set to start at 1:30 PM IST on Friday.
It will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network and streamed on Hotstar.
There is no rainfall predicted and we might get a sunny weather to start the day with.
The evening could get chilly.
Rajkot will offer aplenty for batsmen.
Whoever wins the toss will want to field first.
Dream11
Dream11: Warner and Dhawan get the leadership nods
Warner (captain) opens the batting alongside Finch in this Dream11 side.
Both decimated the Indian bowling in Mumbai.
Shikhar Dhawan (vice-captain) comes in next. Kohli and KL Rahul add more dynamism in that middle order.
Spin-bowling all-rounders Ashton Agar and Ravindra Jadeja come in.
In the pace-bowling unit, the likes of Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Pat Cummins and Saini feature.
Stats
Australia aiming to win second successive ODI series in India
Australia will be aiming to win their second successive ODI series on Indian soil.
A win also hand them a fifth successive ODI win on Indian soil.
Cummins needs two wicket more to register the mark of 100 in ODI cricket (98).
Adam Zampa (66 wickets) needs two more to surpass the likes of Michael Kasprowicz and James Hopes in terms of ODI scalps.