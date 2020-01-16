India
Ananya Singh

Ananya Singh

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Who was the Man of the Match?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Paul Sterling was the Man of the Match.

Charvi Shah

Charvi Shah

Asked on 16 January, 2020

When did Dwayne Bravo make his international debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bravo made his international debut in April 2004, in an ODI against England.

Trisha Jayaraman

Trisha Jayaraman

Asked on 16 January, 2020

How many T20I runs has Bravo scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Bravo has scored 1,151 runs in 67 T20Is.

Aradhya Nair

Aradhya Nair

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Where are Ireland ranked in T20Is?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ireland are ranked 14th in T20Is.

