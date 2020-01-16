Bhuvneshwar to begin rehab at NCA after undergoing surgery
Sports
Indian cricket team pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has undergone a sports hernia surgery in London.
The senior bowler will begin his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru after returning to India, the BCCI said on Thursday.
However, the board did not specify any timeline for the pacer's recovery.
Here's further details on the same.
Statement
Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehab
"Fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar travelled to London on 9th January and underwent a successful sports hernia surgery on 11th January. He was assisted by Team India physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar," read a statement from Board Secretary Jay Shah.
"Bhuvneshwar will now return to India and commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru," it added.
Team India
Bhuvi has missed a lot action of late
Bhuvi was earlier ruled out of the ODI series against West Indies after a sports hernia injury resurfaced.
He missed the T20Is against Sri Lanka and the ongoing ODI series against Australia.
Bhuvi will also miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand, starting January 24.
Team India will play five T20Is, three ODIs and two Tests against NZ.
Injuries
Injuries taking a toll on Bhuvi's career
Bhuvi has been struggling with injuries since the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018.
He missed games last year due to a back injury. The pacer also struggled in India's high-profile tour of England missing the T20Is and ODIs before eventually returning home midway during the Test series.
This was after the back injury resurfaced.
He also suffered from hamstring injuries during 2019 World Cup.
Fitness
Fitness will be Bhuvi's primary concern at the moment
Earlier, Bhuvi said he wasn't thinking about a return at the moment.
"World T20 is still good nine months away. I am not thinking about that. The first thing is getting fit and I don't know when I will get fit," Bhuvneshwar told PTI in an exclusive interview.
Now a lot depends on how Bhuvi's rehab goes as he needs to gain 100% fitness.
Bhuvi
Bhuvi could likely make a comeback during IPL 2020
Bhuvi could likely make a return during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
One will hope to see the pacer get back into his groove and deliver the goods.
With the ICC T20 World Cup to be held in Australia, the IPL will be crucial for Bhuvi to showcase his attributes.
He will be keen to make his presence felt.