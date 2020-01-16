ICC U-19 World Cup: Here's Team India's complete schedule
Sports
The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is all set to kick-off in South Africa from Friday.
Defending champions India would be eying to extend their record by winning their fifth title.
As India get their campaign underway from Sunday, we present the complete schedule for the team, along with other details of the tournament.
Group stage
India placed in Group A
India are placed in Group A, alongside teams like New Zealand and Sri Lanka, while debutants Japan, too, feature in the group.
India get their campaign underway on January 19 against Lanka, followed by Japan on January 21, before taking on the Kiwis on January 24.
Notably, India would be playing all their group stage matches in Bloemfontein from 1.30 PM (IST).
Super League Q/Fs
India to qualify for Super League upon finishing top two
In case India manage to finish among the top two, they would qualify for the Super League quarter-finals, whose schedule is as follows:
Quarter-Final 1: January 28 (JB Marks Oval, Potchefstroom)
Quarter-Final 2: January 29 (Willowmoore Park, Benoni)
Quarter-Final 3: January 30 (Potchefstroom)
Quarter-Final 4: January 31 (Benoni)
All matches would be played at 1.30 PM (IST).
Plate League Q/Fs
India to play Plate League upon finishing bottom two
In case India manage to finish among the bottom two, they would qualify for the Plate League quarter-finals, whose schedule is as follows:
Quarter-Final 1 and 2: January 27 (Ibbies Oval and Witrand Oval, Potchefstroom)
Quarter-Final 3 and 4: January 28 (Ibbies Oval and Witrand Oval)
All matches would be played at 1.30 PM (IST).
Super League semis
India to play semis depending upon quarters result
Depending upon the result of their quarter-finals, India would be playing the semis.
Upon winning the quarters, India play the regular semis, while upon losing, they play the playoff semis.
Super League semis: February 4 and 6 (JB Marks Oval).
Super League playoff semis: February 1 (JB Marks Oval) and February 2 (North West University Oval, Potchefstroom).
Matches would be played at same time.
Plate League semis
Similar format to follow in Plate League
Depending upon the result of their quarter-finals in the Plate League, India would be playing their concerned semis.
Plate League semis: January 30 (North West University Oval and Ibbies Oval).
Plate League playoff semis: January 30 (North West University Oval) and January 31 (Diamond Oval, Kimberley).
Matches would be played at the same time.
Final matches
Final to be played on February 9
Based on the respective results of the matches across leagues, concerned playoffs/finals would be played.
The championship final is on February 9.
15th-place playoff: February 1 (Ibbies Oval)
13th-place playoff: February 1 (Witrand Oval)
11th-place playoff: February 2 (Kimberley)
Plate Final: February 3 (Benoni)
7th-place playoff: February 5 (Benoni)
5th-place playoff: February 7 (Benoni)
3rd-place playoff: February 8 (Benoni)
Final: February 9 (Potchefstroom)
Information
India's U-19 squad for World Cup
India U-19 squad for World Cup: Priyam Garg (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Tilak Varma, Divyaansh Saxena, Dhruv Chand Jurel (vc), Shashwat Rawat, Siddhesh Veer, Shubhang Hegde, Ravi Bishnoi, Akash Singh, Kartik Tyagi, Atharva Ankolekar, Kumar Kushagra, Sushant Mishra, Vidyadhar Patil.
Player watch
Players to watch out for
Among players to watch out for are batsman Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 779 runs in 13 List-A innings, while Rajasthan Royals (RR) roped him for Rs. 2.4 crore this auction.
Skipper Priyam Garg would also have the eyes upon him, as he could be pivotal for India with the bat.
Also, Ravi Bishnoi has been performing well with his leg-breaks.