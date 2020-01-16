India
Ask NewsBytes
Arnav Kapoor

Arnav Kapoor

Asked on 16 January, 2020

When did Navdeep Saini make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Saini made his ODI debut in December 2019, against the Windies.

Paridhi Lobo

Paridhi Lobo

Asked on 16 January, 2020

How many ODI wickets does Shivam Dube have?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dube is yet to claim a wicket in ODIs.

Shreya Banerjee

Shreya Banerjee

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Kuldeep Yadav play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kuldeep plays for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

Chirag Pillai

Chirag Pillai

Asked on 16 January, 2020

Which stat does KL Rahul play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Rahul plays for Karnataka in the domestic circuit.

View all questions (4)
