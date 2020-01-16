England achieve historic feat in Test cricket: Details here
Sports
The England cricket team registered a historic feat in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.
The Three Lions became the first side in the history of cricket to appear in 500 away Test matches.
The moment arrived when England took the field at Port Elizabeth in the second Test match.
Here's more on the same.
England Tests
England playing their 1,021st Test match
England are playing their 1,021st Test match.
So far, the side has registered 369 wins, 304 losses and 347 draws.
They have a win percentage of 36.14.
England played the first-ever Test match in cricket against Australia back in 1877.
142 years later, they became the first side to play 500 sway Tests.
Notably, they are also the only team with 1,000-plus Test matches.
Information
83 of England's away Tests have been played in SA
In 500 away Test matches, England have managed to win 149 games, while losing 182. Meanwhile, a total of 83 of these matches have been played in South Africa. England have a positive record of 32 wins, 31 draws and 20 defeats in the country.
Team selection
England replace injured Anderson with Mark Wood
England left out right-arm pacer Jofra Archer and picked Mark Wood to replace the veteran James Anderson.
The likes of Archer, Wood and Chris Woakes were in contention to replace Anderson, who went home after the second Test in Cape Town.
Anderson suffered a broken rib, which cut short his tour.
Meanwhile, Archer's elbow injury has flared up once again.
SA vs ENG
3rd Test: England lose both their openers
England are off to a slow start against SA in the third Test.
The visitors have already lost both their openers.
Zak Crawley (44) and Dom Sibley (36) got off to strong starts but couldn't convert the same.
Joe Denly and Joe Root are batting at the moment as England crawled past 100.
The four-match Test series is tied 1-1 at the moment.