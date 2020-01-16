India
Ask NewsBytes
Pari Saxena

Pari Saxena

Asked on 16 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Roger Federer won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won 20 Slams to date.

Trisha Jain

Trisha Jain

Asked on 16 January, 2020

How many Slams has Rafael Nadal won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal has won 19 Slams to date.

Sai Bhatnagar

Sai Bhatnagar

Asked on 16 January, 2020

How many Australian Open titles has Novak Djokovic won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Djokovic has won seven Australian Open titles.

Aaryan Kapoor

Aaryan Kapoor

Asked on 16 January, 2020

How many Australian Open titles has Serena Williams won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Serena has won seven AO titles.

