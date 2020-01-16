Mohun Bagan merge with ATK, enter ISL: Details here
Sports
Mohun Bagan have merged with two-time Indian Super League (ISL) winners ATK.
The move happened after RPSG Group, who own ATK, acquired an 80% majority stake in the I-League outfit.
The merged club will come into existence in June 2020 and will compete in the ISL 2020-21 season.
This is an interesting move by Bagan.
Here's more on the same.
Decision
'We have decided the new club will be ATK-Mohun Bagan'
The new merged club will be known as ATK-Mohun Bagan.
"We have decided the new club will be ATK-Mohun Bagan," RPSG Group chairman Sanjiv Goenka said in a statement issued by the ISL.
He also said that the two football powerhouses from West Bengal have the potential to take the game forward in the state.
Merged club
New club is likely to don ATK's colors
The merged club is likely to don the red and white strips of ATK instead of the famous maroon and green of Mohun Bagan. This was hinted by chairman of Mohun Bagan Football Club, Swapan Sadhan Bose.
Also, the members of Mohun Bagan Atletic Club will continue to get discounted prices for the home games.
Maroon and green
A look at Bagan's rich history
Bagan was established in the year 1889 and is a 130-year-old club with over 100 major titles.
Bagan won the IFA Shield defeating East Yorkshire Regiment on 29th July, 1911 and created history.
This was influential for the freedom struggle against the imperial British.
In 1989, the Government of India decided to commemorate this famous victory by releasing a postage stamp in 1989.
Current season
Bagan top I-League standings, ATK third in ISL
Meanwhile, Bagan are currently atop the I-League standings.
They have collected 14 points from seven matches so far in the 11-team tournament.
It could be an emotional end at the end of the season if Bagan manage to win the I-League.
Meanwhile, ATK are currently third in the ISL table.
They have 21 points from 12 matches so far.