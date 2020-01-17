KS Bharat called up as Rishabh Pant's cover: Details here
Sports
Indian wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been ruled out of the second ODI against Australia, on Friday, after suffering a concussion in the opening match.
It all happened after he was hit on the helmet by a Pat Cummins bouncer.
Although he hasn't been ruled out of the series, KS Bharat has been called up as his cover.
Here's more.
The bouncer
Pant dismissed by a bouncer off his helmet
It all happened in the 44th over of the Indian innings when Cummins bowled a bouncer.
As Pant tried to pull it, the ball took the top edge of his bat and went on to hit him on the helmet, before flying up in the air.
The ball was caught by Ashton Turner.
He did not take the field in the Australian innings.
3rd ODI
Pant could be fit in time for 3rd ODI
While KL Rahul handled the wicket-keeping duties on Tuesday, Pant was immediately flown to Bengaluru, where he underwent rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA).
Although his reports came out clean following the scans, he has been ruled out for the second ODI.
Meanwhile, he is deemed to become fit in time for the third ODI, on Sunday, in Bengaluru.
Information
Bharat called up over Sanju Samson
As for the cover, the BCCI decided to call up Andhra player Bharat over preferred choice Sanju Samson. However, since Samson is with India A, currently touring New Zealand, BCCI was left with no other choice.
Data
Bharat's performance as wicket-keeper
Considering his stats as a wicket-keeper, he has been outstanding in the First-Class, registering 233 catches and 27 stumpings. In List A, he has claimed 54 catches, along with 11 stumpings, while in T20s, he has 30 catches to his name, with just eight stumpings.
Bharat's Stats
How has Bharat fared so far in the domestic circuit?
As far as Bharat's performance is concerned, he has enjoyed a good stint in First-Class cricket.
He has scored 4,143 runs in 117 innings at an average of 37.7, including nine tons and 22 half-centuries, along with a top score of 308.
In List A, he averages 28.1, scoring 1,351 runs in 51 innings, while in T20s, he averages 17.1 in 39 innings.
1st ODI report
How did the 1st ODI pan out?
India lost Rohit Sharma early, before Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul got along together.
The two batsmen added a 121-run stand for the second wicket.
However, they fell in quick succession and that triggered a collapse.
Aussies did well to bowl India out for a below-par total.
In reply, Aaron Finch and David Warner batted beautifully to hand Australia a 1-0 lead.