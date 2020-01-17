Manchester United agree fee with Inter Milan for Ashley Young
Sports
Manchester United's captain Ashley Young is set to join Inter Milan with both clubs agreeing a £1.28 million fee for the versatile player.
The 34-year-old right-back had told United of his desire to join the Serie A club and has not been involved in the club's past three games.
Here are further details regarding Young's transfer.
Deal
The deal includes an add-on fee
As per reports, it is understood the deal includes an add-on fee.
This will only be activated if Inter manage to win the Italian league title this season.
Inter are second at the moment with 46 points.
The deal will also bring an end to Young's eight-and-a-half-year stay at Old Trafford.
He featured in 18 matches across all competitions this season.
Medical
Young to complete Inter medical today
According to a report in Sky Sports News, Young will be flying to Milan on Friday ahead of a medical.
The report adds that Inter are close to agreeing a swap deal with Roma which would see left-back Leonardo Spinazzola moving to the San Siro while Matteo Politano goes the other side.
However, that deal didn't have any impact on Young's transfer.
Contract
Young had rejected a one-year contract extension at United
Premier League club United offered Young a new contract earlier this month.
However, the former England international went on to reject the one-year extension in search of more playing time.
At 34, Young wanted a new lease of life and also a fresh challenge in a new country.
It's a good move for Young and Serie A could suit him.
Young at United
The versatile Young played 261 games for United
Young went on to play 261 times for United, although he only started 10 league games in 2019-20.
The versatile player joined United from Aston Villa in 2011 and has been part of squads that won the Premier League in 2012-13, the FA Cup in 2015-16, and both the League Cup and Europa League in 2016-17.
He also won two Community Shields.
Deals
Fourth United player to move to Serie A this season
Young is now the third United player to leave for Inter Milan this season.
Earlier in the summer, Romelu Lukaku joined Inter for a £73 million fee.
Besides Lukaku, forward Alexis Sanchez also joined Inter on loan.
And now Young has joined the two players at Inter Milan.
Besides the three, central defender Chris Smalling joined AS Roma on loan as well.