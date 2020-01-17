#ChampionsInBlue: Bowlers to watch out for in U-19 World Cup
The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is scheduled to take place in South Africa from January 17 to February 9.
Defending champions India go into the tournament as the favorites.
With South Africa known for pitches assisting bowlers, we could see several young guns trying to influence the game.
Here are the bowlers to watch out for.
Adithya Ashok
Spinner Adithya Ashok could aid the Kiwis
The New Zealand teenager somehow resembles Ish Sodhi with his bowling action.
The spinner has been in top form of late and gets the ball to turn.
In the last three matches, Ashok has claimed eight scalps on Proteas soil recently.
An assured spinner, Ashok isn't afraid to flight the ball.
He can be used during the middle overs for New Zealand.
Shoriful Islam
Shoriful Islam can thrive for Bangladesh
The Bangladesh pacer can thrive for Bangladesh with wickets aplenty in conditions that could suit him.
Shoriful had claimed a fifer in U-19 cricket against New Zealand last year.
He also claimed four scalps against Australia in the warm-ups.
He boasts of experience after having featured in eight First-Class games and 26 List-A matches.
He could make the difference for the Bangladeshis.
Charlie Peet
Charlie Peet can trump top batsmen in U-19 World Cup
Left-arm orthodox bowler Charlie Peet can be useful for Scotland in the U-19 World Cup.
Against Jersey last year, the spinner claimed 7/12 in Amsterdam.
In the warm-ups, Peet finished with figures of 6/2 against Japan.
Many sides aren't familiar with Peet.
Therefore, he brings in that surprise element on offer.
Notably, he's very accurate and can contain batsmen at large.
Kartik Tyagi
Kartik Tyagi will lead the show for India
Kartik Tyagi will lead the bowling for India in the ICC U-19 World Cup.
He has picked up 17 wickets in his last 10 youth ODIs that includes back-to-back three-wicket hauls in the warm-up games.
Tyagi can clock good speeds and get the ball to swing.
The player will be confident after being bought by Rajasthan Royals in the IPL 2020 auction.