17 Jan 2020
Has Varane found out the secret to keep Messi quiet?
It is no secret that Barcelona's Lionel Messi is one of the most prolific goal-scorers in world football, and keeping him quiet is a monumental task.
Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane has opened up about the difficulty of keeping the Argentine quiet.
Varane said it takes more than one man to keep tabs on Messi.
Here's more.
No room
You can't leave him room: Varane
Speaking on the possible tactic of keeping Messi quiet, Varane said that he cannot be defended against like others and requires a lot of teamwork than normal.
"You can't leave him room. Being a defender of Real Madrid means being able to make very few mistakes. We have 50 meters of the field behind us," he said to goal.com.
Messi's take
Messi rates Girona defender as the toughest man-marker
Meanwhile, discussing on the same, Messi has surprisingly picked up Girona defender Pablo Maffeo as the toughest man-marker he has ever played against.
"I don't remember, truly. The one from Girona [Maffeo], maybe. That was exaggerated," said Messi.
Maffeo, who originally plays for VfB Stuttgart, is currently on loan at Girona.
So far, he has played 80 matches for the side.
Messi 2019-20
Messi has had a decent season so far
Reflecting on Messi's performance this season so far, it has been satisfactory.
Despite missing out on a few of the opening matches of the season, he has so far played 20 matches, scoring 16 goals.
He is currently the top goal-scorer in La Liga, having scored 13 off 14, while Barca sit atop the league table.
Do you know?
Messi won his record sixth Ballon d'Or last year
Messi continued his record-breaking streak, as for his fine performance last season, he won his record sixth Ballon d'Or last year, As a result, he has won the title more than anyone else, thereby cementing his legacy as the GOAT.
Messi's records
Some records held by Messi in world football
As for some world records held by Messi:
He is the top goal-scorer for club and country in a calendar year (91 in 2012).
He is the only player to have scored 40-plus goals in 10 consecutive seasons.
He has provided the most assists (277).
He is also the only player to score in his teens, twenties, and thirties in the FIFA World Cup.