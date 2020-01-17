India
Sai Singh

Sai Singh

Asked on 17 January, 2020

How many goals has Lionel Messi scored for Argentina?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has scored 86 goals in 161 matches for Argentina.

Vihaan Shah

Vihaan Shah

Asked on 17 January, 2020

When did Messi make his Argentina debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi made his Argentina debut in 2005.

Rakesh Pawar

Rakesh Pawar

Asked on 17 January, 2020

When did Messi make his Barcelona debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi made his Barca senior debut in 2004.

Trisha Rangarajan

Trisha Rangarajan

Asked on 17 January, 2020

How many goals has Messi scored for Barca?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Messi has scored 619 goals in 707 matches for Barca.

