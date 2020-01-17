South Africa-England 3rd Test: Ton-up Ben Stokes scripts these records
Ben Stokes has continuously shown what a player he is across formats.
The England all-rounder, who won the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Year Award for a phenomenal 2019, was at his sublime best in the ongoing third Test match against South Africa.
Stokes smashed a 120 to help England gain solidity.
Here are the records he scripted.
Stokes Tests
Stokes smashes ninth career Test century in Tests
Stokes scored a 214-ball 120. His innings was laced with 12 fours and two sixes.
This was Stokes' ninth career Test century in his 62nd match.
Stokes also registered his third career Test ton against South Africa in Test cricket.
In 11 Tests, he has 998 runs at 49.90 against the Proteas and is two short of the 1,000-run mark.
Test records
Stokes goes past 4,000 career runs in Tests
The southpaw also surpassed the 4,000-run mark in Tests for England (4,026).
He became the 35th Englishman to achieve this feat.
Stokes also went past 600 career Test runs on Proteas soil (699).
This was his second career Test century in South Africa.
He also became the seventh player in Test cricket history to notch 4,000 runs and claim hundred-plus wickets in the format.
SA vs ENG
How has the Test match panned out so far?
England were reduced to 148/4 on Day 1, before Stokes and Pope took command.
They remained unbeaten at stumps and were superb on Day 2.
The 203-run stand helped England take the steam out of SA.
After Stokes' dismissal, Jos Buttler got out cheaply.
However, Pope (84*) is there in the middle.
England are nearing the 400-run mark.
Information
Stokes and Pope shares record-breaking stand
Stokes shared a 203-run stand alongside Ollie Pope for the fifth wicket. This is England's second-highest stand for the fifth wicket against South Africa in Tests. This is also the highest fifth-wicket stand for England on South African soil.
Twitter Post
Stokes enters an elite club
The second Englishman after @BeefyBotham to score 4️⃣0️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test runs and take 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ wickets!
Scorecard: https://t.co/rZ6DyIvG1d#SAvENG pic.twitter.com/eU88BcJZEV