Vivaan Sengupta

Vivaan Sengupta

Asked on 17 January, 2020

What is Ab de Villiers's ODI average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

De Villiers averages 53.50 in ODIs.

Cheshta Chopra

Cheshta Chopra

Asked on 17 January, 2020

How many T20I centuries has de Villiers scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

De Villiers has not scored a T20i centuries.

Aditya Banerjee

Aditya Banerjee

Asked on 17 January, 2020

Which IPL team does de Villiers play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

De Villiers plays for Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the IPL.

Trisha Mistry

Trisha Mistry

Asked on 17 January, 2020

When did de Villiers make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

De Villiers made his ODI debut in February 2005, against England.

