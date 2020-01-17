17 Jan 2020
Is AB de Villiers looking to play ODIs again?
Sports
South Africa's swashbuckling batsman AB de Villiers announced his retirement in 2018.
However, considering his form, there were talks of him returning to the sport, while rumors were high during the 2019 ICC World Cup.
Meanwhile, as he hinted a comeback in T20Is, he has now revealed that he would like to play ODI cricket as well.
Here's more.
Desire
De Villiers admits he would love to play ODIs
Speaking on the topic, ABD admitted that he would always love to play the ODIs for South Africa, as he is in talks with Mark Boucher, Graeme Smith and others on a possible return.
"Hopefully, it all works out. We've had a few good discussions about the possible way forward. I'm going to have to score some runs obviously," he told Fox Cricket.
T20I return
ABD aims for World T20, does not guarantee return
Earlier, this week, there were reports that de Villiers was looking to make a return to T20Is, as he aims to represent Proteas in the 2020 ICC World T20.
However, he has not guaranteed his return.
"I'm just going to try and keep a low profile, try and play the best possible cricket that I can and then, see what happens," he had said.
Quote
'There's a lot that needs to happen before'
"There's a lot that needs to happen before that becomes a reality. It's a long way away still, and plenty can happen - there's the IPL coming up, I've still got to be in form at that time," he added.
Current status
ABD is currently playing Big Bash League for Brisbane Heats
ABD, who has continued playing global T20 leagues, is currently featuring in the Big Bash League (BBL) for Brisbane Heat.
So far, he has played just a couple of matches, scoring 42 runs, as Heat are fifth in the BBL 2019-20 table.
De Villiers has had a fine T20 career, having scored 8,553 runs in 288 innings.
Records
Some records held by ABD in international cricket
ABD holds these records in international cricket:
- He holds the record for the fastest ODI century (31 balls).
- He holds the record for the fastest ODI half-century (16 balls).
- He holds the record for the fastest ODI 150 (64 balls).
- He holds the record for joint-most sixes in an over, in Tests (4).