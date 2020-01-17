17 Jan 2020
Australian Open 2020: These contenders could win men's singles title
Sports
The 108th edition of the opening Grand Slam of the year, Australian Open, gets underway from Monday.
All the eyes would be on some of the top players, who have a chance to script history.
The men's singles department seems wide open with a number of promising players.
Here we take a look at the contenders to win the title this year.
Novak Djokovic
The Serbian is hot favorite to extend his record
We start the list with Serbia's Novak Djokovic, who is once again on the hit list to rock it this term.
Currently ranked second in the world, he has already won record seven AO titles so far.
Furthermore, this is the Slam he loves playing the most and has won the most.
Thus, it would be of no surprise.
Roger Federer
The Swiss Master looks strong to equal Djokovic's record
Followed by Djokovic is the tennis GOAT, Roger Federer of Switzerland.
The Swiss Master has already won the title on six occasions and would leave no stones unturned to join the ranks of Djokovic.
Aged 38, his longevity in the game is in question.
However, he certainly looks fit, with no signs of slowing down,
Therefore, he is hard to be ruled out.
Rafael Nadal
The Spanish GOAT could script history
We all know that Rafael Nadal is not as strong on hard-court as clay.
Furthermore, having won the AO just once in his career does prove that this is certainly not the best of his Slams.
However, he did perform well by winning the hard-court US Open last year.
Thus, the world number one could ride with the same intensity to script history.
Dominic Thiem
An Austrian who looks to enter history books
Just like Nadal, Austria's Dominic Thiem, too, prefers playing on clay.
However, going by his current form, he could be a star, even on the hard-court.
While he has not gone beyond the pre-quarters in the AO, ranked fifth in the world and known for his aggressive baseline gameplay, along with a heavy forehand, he could well claim his maiden Slam.
Alexander Zverev
A German who can become a new breed at AO
Germany's Alexander Zverev has been having a promising career for the past couple of years.
Although he has not gone beyond the pre-quarters at AO, he is a hard-court specialist and he proved it by winning the 2018 ATP Tour Finals.
Ranked seventh in the world, his ability to play powerful strokes to wear down his opponent makes him a favorite too.