Ask NewsBytes
Aradhya Sharma

Aradhya Sharma

Asked on 17 January, 2020

How many Grand Slams has Roger Federer won?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer has won 20 Slams so far.

Charvi Jindal

Charvi Jindal

Asked on 17 January, 2020

When was the last time Federer won the Australian Open?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Federer last won the Australian Open in 2018.

Vishal Powar

Vishal Powar

Asked on 17 January, 2020

When was the last time Rafael Nadal won the AO?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Nadal last won the AO in 2009.

Aanya Mukopadhyay

Aanya Mukopadhyay

Asked on 17 January, 2020

Who is the defending champion of the AO?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Novak Djokovic is the AO's defending champion.

