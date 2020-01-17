2nd ODI, India beat Australia: List of records broken
Sports
The Indian cricket team overcame Australia in the second ODI on Friday to level the three-match series 1-1.
After being decimated in the first match, Team India fought back to take the series to a decider.
India scored 340/6 in 50 overs with Shikhar Dhawan scoring 96.
Australia failed to get past the target.
Here are the records broken.
Information
Team India amasses 18th 300-plus total against Australia in ODIs
India amassed their 18th 300-plus total in ODIs against Australia. This is the second-best tally for India in ODIs after Sri Lanka (21). Team India has registered the best total in Rajkot (340/6). This is their second 300-plus total at this venue in ODIs.
Kohli
Kohli registers 56th career ODI fifty
Indian captain Virat Kohli (78) notched his 56th career ODI fifty.
He raced to 11,703 runs in ODI cricket.
The 31-year-old registered his seventh career ODI fifty against the Aussies.
Kohli now has 1,821 runs against Australia in ODIs.
The star batsman shared a 103-run stand with Shikhar Dhawan.
This was their ninth century-plus stand in ODIs.
They now have 3,066 partnership runs.
Rahul ODIs
Rampant Rahul surpasses 1,000 career ODI runs
KL Rahul (80) registered his sixth career ODI fifty.
Rahul, who slammed six fours and three sixes, surpassed the 1,000-run mark in ODI cricket (1,016).
Notably, Rahul is now the fourth-fastest to 1,000 career ODI runs by an Indian.
He achieved the feat in 27 innings.
Kohli/Dhawan (both 24) and Navjot Sidhu (25) are ahead of Rahul.
Rohit ODIs
Rohit fastest to reach 7,000 career ODI runs
Rohit Sharma (42) became the fastest to reach 7,000 ODI runs as an opener in ODI cricket.
The senior cricketer went past South Africa's Hashim Amla.
Rohit took 137 innings to reach the milestone while Amla achieved the same in 147 innings.
Legendary Sachin Tendulkar had completed 7,000 ODI runs in 160 innings.
Rohit also became the fourth Indian opener to complete the milestone.
Dhawan ODIs
Dhawan slams sixth ODI fifty against the Aussies
Rohit and Dhawan shared a 81-run stand for the opening wicket.
This was their 14th fifty stand in ODI cricket.
The two raced to 4,847 partnership runs in ODIs in 109 matches.
Dhawan (96) slammed his second successive fifty.
He went past Steve Waugh (1,117) in terms of most runs in India-Australia ODIs (1,145).
Dhawan amassed his 29th ODI fifty and sixth against Australia.
Smith
Smith continues his fine record against Team India
Steve Smith (98) amassed his 24th career ODI fifty and his fifth against India.
He also went past the 700-run mark in ODIs against Team India (776).
The right-handed batsman went past Dilip Vengsarkar, Glenn Maxwell, Michael Hussey and Sourav Ganguly in terms of runs in India-Australia ODIs.
Smith shared a 96-run stand for the third wicket alongside Marnus Labuschagne (46).
Feats
Zampa dismisses Kohli once again, Kuldeep surpasses 100 scalps
Adam Zampa dismissed Kohli for the fifth time in ODI cricket.
He joined Tim Southee and Thisara Perera (5 each). Ravi Pampaul (6) holds the record.
Mitchell Starc (0/78) has gone wicketless for the first time in 14 ODIs.
Kuldeep Yadav surpassed 100 career ODI scalps (101).
He went past Sourav Ganguly (100).
Kuldeep became the third-fastest Indian to take 100 ODI scalps.
Twitter Post
ODI milestone for Kuldeep
Two wickets in one Kuldeep Yadav over of Alex Carey and Steve Smith and we are right back into the game.@imkuldeep18 has unlocked another milestone as he gets to his 100 ODI wickets 👏👏 pic.twitter.com/ZSTWbxJJUi— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
How did the match pan out?
India batted well and the top three delivered the goods once again.
India forged two crucial stands at the top, before Australia reduced them to 198/3.
Kohli and Rahul shared a 78-run stand.
Post Kohli's dismissal, Rahul powered the side.
In reply, Australia lost David Warner early, before Finch, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made useful contributions.
However, India made a comeback to level proceedings.