#GamingBytes: Five important tips for PUBG vehicles
PUBG is an intense Battle Royale involving looting and killing, among 100 players, to win the chicken dinner.
However, an important aspect that gets overlooked is the involvement of vehicles in the game.
Even though many gamers avoid vehicles completely to maintain greater stealth, vehicular warfare and gameplay often make the battle easier and more fun.
We bring you five tips for vehicles.
Vehicle spotting
Locate and identify your ride
Vehicles are most useful when players have little time to cover a massive distance to re-enter the playzone.
Wherever you land, keep an eye out for usable vehicles. Learn to differentiate from the damaged unusable vehicles, which spawn a lot in-game.
Furthermore, learn to identify the passenger capacity of vehicles, so you don't show up driving a two-seater to pick up a four-member squad.
Driving choices
When to drive and when to ditch
Let's be honest, vehicle handling is not the best in PUBG. The stiff controls cause vehicle swerves.
If you are not comfortable with PUBG driving mechanics, stick to the main roads and avoid bumpy terrains.
Further, you should decide whether you want to drive right into the playzone, risking fire from campers, or ditch the vehicle nearby and make a stealthier entry on foot.
Fueling up
To run cool, you have to run on heavy fuel
The realistic gameplay ensures that players need to refuel their vehicles, and to the effect, fuel cans spawn naturally in-game.
Players have to select and use them from the inventory. However, while refueling, players are exposed to enemy attacks.
Therefore, it is best to refuel in a sheltered area in solo. In duo or squad, partners should keep a lookout while one player refuels.
Hit and run
The trick to vehicular manslaughter
I'm the designated driver in my PUBG duos and squad matches, and I love getting vehicular kills.
If memory serves, my highest was four in one match. The trick to vehicular kills is simple. Run an enemy over at extremely high speeds.
However, never drive at them in a straight line because their bullets might kill you. Instead, swerve a bit before ramming them.
Overturned cars
How to save a ride?
Since the vehicle control in PUBG is not the best, high-speed driving and lack of control can lead to vehicles getting overturned on uneven terrains.
If your vehicle gets overturned while you are away from the playzone, and you don't see alternate vehicles nearby, this trick might save you.
Throw a fragmentation grenade under the middle of the vehicle to flip it over.