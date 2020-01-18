Bapu Nadkarni passes away: His top moments, records and more
Former Indian cricketer Bapu Nadkarni passed away on Friday.
Nadkarni, who represented Mumbai and Maharashtra in domestic cricket, breathed his last at his daughter's residence.
The all-rounder represented India in 41 Test matches between 1955 and 1968.
Known for his highly economical spells, the cricketer had an impact in Indian cricket.
Here we look at his top moments, records and more.
Tributes
Gavaskar and Shastri remember Nadkarni
Tributes poured in from many quarters with several former Indian cricketers highlighting his importance.
Indian batting legend Sunil Gavaskar told The Times of India, that Nadkarni was was one of the nicest persons one could ever meet.
Indian cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri claimed, "Very sad. My first manager in New Zealand (in 1981). Gentlemen to the core."
Career
A look at Nadkarni's impressive career graph
Nadkarni played 41 Tests for India and claimed 88 wickets at an average of 29.07.
His best (6/43) came against New Zealand in Wellington.
His economy-rate of 1.67 in Tests tells the story of how he bowled with a plan.
Nadkarni scored 1,414 runs at 35.70. He hit one hundred and seven fifties.
Quote
BCCI issues a statement
"It is with profound sadness that BCCI has learnt of the passing of former India all-rounder Rameshchandra Gangaram 'Bapu' Nadkarni. The 86-year-old breathed his last at his daughter's residence in Mumbai on Friday," the BCCI issued a statement.
Feats
Nadkarni conceded just 2559 runs in Test cricket
Nadkarni conceded just 2,559 runs from 9,165 balls he bowled in Tests.
His Test economy of 1.67 is still the fourth-best among bowlers with a minimum of 2,000 balls bowled.
In one of the best displays of bowling miserly, Nadkarni accounted for 21 maiden overs during the first Test against England at Madras in 1964.
His spell of 32-27-5-0 showed how crucial he was.
Data
A look at his impressive First-Class career
In First-Class cricket, he again stood out with an economy of just 1.64 despite bowling over 10,000 balls, picking 500 wickets in 191 matches. He also made 8,880 FC runs with 14 centuries and 46 fifties.
Twitter Post
Tendulkar offers condolences
Very sad to hear about the demise of Shri Bapu Nadkarni. I grew up hearing about the record of him bowling 21 consecutive maiden overs in a Test. My condolences to his family and dear ones.— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 17, 2020
Rest in Peace Sir🙏. pic.twitter.com/iXozzyPMLZ