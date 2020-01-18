India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Australian Open
Elena Rybakina
Hobart International
Nadiia Kichenok
Sania Mirza
Shuai Zhang
Tennis
33-year-old
American Bernarda Pera
Australian Open 2020
Bernarda Pera
Brisbane International Trophy
Christina McHale
Indo-Ukrainian
International
Izhaan
Kichenok
Kichenov
Marie Bouzkova
Marie Bouzkova 7-6
Miyu Kato
Oksana Kalashnikova
Rising Kazakh
Rybakina
Sania
Shaui Peng
Tamara Zidansek
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Vania King
Zhang Shuai
Zhang Shuai 7-6
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline