Virat Kohli provides update on Rohit Sharma's injury: Details here
Sports
India's senior opening batsman Rohit Sharma hurt his left shoulder while fielding on the boundary in the second ODI against Australia in Rajkot on Friday.
The 32-year-old fell awkwardly in an attempt to save a boundary in the 43rd over of Australia's chase.
However, Indian captain Virat Kohli provided an update on Rohit's injury.
Here's more.
Rohit injury
How did Rohit get injured?
Rohit was running from sweeper cover and in his bid to save a boundary, his tumbling effort saw him writhing in pain.
He failed to throw the ball back in play and then walked out with the physio Nitin Patel.
The cricketer was replaced by Kedar Jadhav in the field.
Later, in the post-match presentation, Kohli said Rohit fell on his dislocated left shoulder.
Injuries
Shikhar Dhawan is fine, no clarity over Rohit
Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan didn't take the field when Australia batted.
A Pat Cummins delivery saw the southpaw being hit on the elbow as the ball then made contact with his rib cage.
"Rohit is getting the medical treatment from the physio, but we don't have full clarity as of now. As for Shikhar, he is fine now," a team spokesperson said.
Quote
There's no tear, nothing serious there, says Kohli
"I asked Rohit briefly just now," Kohli said in the post-match presentation ceremony. "It's that left shoulder which has popped out a few times. There's no tear, nothing serious there. So hopefully he gets back for the next game."
Team India
3rd ODI on Sunday, Dhawan and Rohit extremely crucial
The third ODI between India and Australia is set to be held tomorrow in Bengaluru.
The series is tied 1-1 at the moment.
After being decimated in the first match, Team India fought back to take the series to a decider.
Dhawan, who slammed 74 in the opening ODI, scored 96 on Friday.
Meanwhile, Rohit hit 42 to stitch a 81-run opening stand.
2nd ODI
How did the 2nd ODI match pan out?
India (340/6) batted well and the top three delivered the goods once again.
The side forged two crucial stands at the top, before Australia reduced hit back.
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul were decisive for India with impressive knocks.
In reply, Australia (304/10) lost David Warner early, before Finch, Smith and Marnus Labuschagne made useful contributions.
However, India made a comeback to level proceedings.