3rd ODI, India vs Australia: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Sports
India and Australia gear up for the third and final ODI to be held in Bengaluru on Sunday.
The series is tied 1-1 at the moment after India won the second ODI on Friday.
Both teams will want to produce their absolute best and clinch the decider.
Ahead of an intense third ODI, here is the match preview.
Details
Venue, TV listing, timing, conditions and pitch report
The third ODI is set to be held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.
The match is set to be telecast live on the Star Sports Network. One can stream the match live on Hotstar.
The third ODI will start at 1:30 PM IST.
As per reports, a clear and sunny day awaits in Bengaluru.
It will be a high-scoring affair once again.
Dream11
Dream11: Dhawan, Smith get the leadership nods
Aaron Finch and Shikhar Dhawan (captain) get the opportunity to open the batting of this Dream11 side.
Virat Kohli comes in next to bolster the side.
Steve Smith (vice-captain) and Marnus Labuschagne add depth.
The in-form KL Rahul is the wicket-keeper.
Ravindra Jadeja is the main all-rounder.
Pat Cummins, Navdeep Saini and Jasprit Bumrah form the pace attack.
Spinner Adam Zampa adds a voice.
Stats
India vs Australia, 3rd ODI: Stat attack
Australia are vying for a second successive ODI series on Indian soil. Last year they beat India 3-2 in ODIs and now a win will hand them another series victory.
Rohit Sharma (8,996) is four away from scoring 9,000 ODI runs.
He is in line to become the third-fastest to 9,000 ODI runs after Virat Kohli (194 innings) and AB de Villiers (205 innings).
Team India
India will look to repeat Rajkot heroics
India hit back well in the second ODI and the performance impressed Kohli.
The pacers executed the plans well and bowled full at the death to get wickets.
The spinners also had a good match.
Most importantly, India's top three got runs and Rahul showed his versatility nature.
They will need a similar show next to topple the mighty Aussies.
Australia
Australia will come back hard at India
The Aussies will be hoping to make a comeback and give India a stern test.
They were brilliant in the first ODI and lost the plot somehow in the final 10 overs in the second.
So Finch's side will need to regroup and get the things right.
They have a strong side on offer and will push India in Bengaluru on Sunday.