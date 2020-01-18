Bangladesh coaching staff members withdraw from Pakistan tour
Sports
The Bangladesh tour of Pakistan has continued to hit roadblocks with five members of the visiting coaching staff have withdrawn themselves.
This incident happened after senior cricketer Mushfiqur Rahim withdrew himself from touring the nation.
According to ESPNcricinfo, Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said several members aren't willing to tour Pakistan.
Here's more.
Staff
Bangladesh support staff members have withdrawn themselves
Bangladesh's white-ball batting coach Neil McKenzie is among those who have withdrawn alongside fielding coach Ryan Cook.
Meanwhile, Daniel Vettori, who is contracted to the BCB as spin consultant, hasn't been called up for the short T20I series.
Also, team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran wasn't considered on account of being an Indian citizen.
Details
T20I series schedule and key information regarding Bangladesh staff members
This means that Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo will have physio Julian Calefato among the regular members, while Sohel Islam (fielding coach) and Tushar Kanti Howlader (strength and conditioning coach) will be the support staff.
The Tigers are set to arrive in Lahore on January 23.
The three T20Is are on January 24, 25 and 27 respectively.
On January 28, the team will depart.
Quote
Akram Khan opens up on the current situation
"(Strength and conditioning coach) Mario (Villavarayan) broke his hand recently while team analyst (Chandrasekaran) will be working with the team over Skype. McKenzie and fielding coach (Cook) will also not be going, while we haven't yet confirmed on our new bowling coach," Akram said.
Decision
Rahim gives reason for not going to Pakistan
Earlier, Rahim confirmed that he will not be travelling to Pakistan.
He said he will not be playing in any of the three legs of Bangladesh's upcoming series in Pakistan.
"I have already said I wouldn't go to Pakistan. I have decided it long ago and informed the board. My family is worried, and they don't want me to go," he said to ESPNcricinfo.
Information
Mahmudullah to lead Bangladesh in T20Is, Tamim returns
Bangladesh's T20I squad: Mahmudullah (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Naim Sheikh, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Kumer Das, MD Mithun, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam Biplob, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.