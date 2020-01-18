New Zealand-India Tests, ODIs: Focus on Rahul and Pandya
Sports
The BCCI is set to announce India's Test and ODI squads on Sunday for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.
A 16-member T20I squad was announced earlier this week.
The T20I series starts from January 24 onwards. This will be followed by the ODI and Test series.
Here are the key things predicted as one awaits BCCI's announcement.
IND vs AUS
India currently involved in a three-match ODI series against Australia
The Indian cricket team is finally involved in a three-match ODI series against Australia at home.
The series is tied 1-1 at the moment. The final ODI is set to be held on Sunday in Bengaluru.
Both sides will be aiming to give their all in the series decider.
One expects a grand finish with two quality sides having a crack at each other.
Pandya
Focus on Hardik Pandya for the ODIs
India could go in with a familiar ODI squad against the Kiwis.
However, we might see Hardik Pandya in the ODI set-up.
He isn't part of the T20Is.
Pandya is set to make a return post a back surgery and will be an automatic choice for ODIs if fit.
His inclusion will lift the Indian cricket team against the Kiwis.
KL Rahul
Rahul likely to make a return as reserve Test opener
KL Rahul has been in tremendous form of late in limited-overs cricket.
He has been highly consistent and the runs have flowed.
On Friday, he made the difference for Team India and handed them a crucial win.
Rahul is likely to make a return to the Test squad as the reserve opener.
India are settled atop with Mayank Agarwal and Rohit Sharma.
Tests
Tests: Rahul was dropped against SA and Bangladesh
Rahul's return could see Shubman Gill lose his berth as the reserve opener in the side.
There were talks of Prithvi Shaw getting a chance, however, his role could be limited for India A at the moment.
Rahul was last seen in Tests against West Indies in 2019.
He was dropped for the series against South Africa and Bangladesh respectively.
Information
Will India rope in a fifth pacer for NZ Tests?
India will go in with four premier pacers for the Tests. However, the team might rope in Navdeep Saini as well in place of spinner Kuldeep Yadav. The right-arm pacer has done well in limited-overs cricket in recent times and can add the depth.