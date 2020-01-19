#GamingBytes: Five dumbest mistakes players make in PUBG
PUBG is one of the most tactically intense Battle Royale games.
However, under the constant stress of trying to win the chicken dinner in solos, duos or squads, players are bound to slip up and make mistakes.
Some of these mistakes result in obvious and frustrating deaths.
Here, we bring you, the five mistakes to avoid in PUBG.
Mistake-I
Do not jump from a high-rise or/and moving vehicle
Much like real life, jumping from tall heights or moving vehicles can potentially kill you in PUBG.
However, sometimes while escaping the blue zone or trying to reach a looting spot quickly, players jump off high cliffs resulting in death.
Similarly, players sometimes exit a vehicle before it stops completely, hurting themselves.
If you exit from a speeding vehicle, you could also die directly.
Mistake-II
Do not lose your cool during a chase
One of the surest ways to die is blindly and persistently tracking an opponent.
Remember your target is not the only gamer and while you are tracking them across open areas, you not only lose your cover spot but also open yourself to attack from other players.
Prioritize protection over killing always. Ultimately it is the final kill that wins you the chicken dinner.
Mistake-III
Before looting check if the coast is clear
If you kill someone in PUBG, their loot crate is yours. This is an unspoken rule in duos and squads, and obviously, there is no team-mate to share loot with, in solos.
However, before looting check if the coast is clear. Often during 1v1 firefights, there are players waiting to kill the victors.
Further, don't stand vulnerably beside a loot crate checking your inventory.
Mistake-IV
While underwater, come up for air once in a while
A lot of players like to go underwater to remain hidden from enemy view.
While it is the safest way to travel by water, barring boats, remember that the longer you are underwater, the more your health decreases.
Remember to come up for air once in a while, otherwise, you will find yourself dying while you are lying in wait for your enemy.
Mistake-V
Actions should speak louder than words
As in all online multi-player games, PUBG too has a voice-chat system.
Normal to the gaming community, a lot of people are intentionally arrogant and use taunting language and even abuses on the chats. Do not lose your head and get baited into engaging with them.
Play normally, and if you come across them, remember, a bullet always travels faster than a witty comeback.