India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Arsenal
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
David Silva
EPL
EPL 2019-20
Football
Football News
Manchester City
Newcastle United
Premier League
Premier League 2019-20
Sergio Aguero
Sheffield United
Southampton
Tottenham Hotspur
Watford
Wolves
300th Premier League
Aguero
Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United
Brighton 1-1 Villa
City
Etihad Stadium
Everton
First 0-0
Gabriel Martinelli
Gunners
Isaac Hayden
Magpies
Man City
Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace
Newcastle
Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea
Norwich 1-0 Bournemouth
Pep Guardiola
Saints
Silva
Southampton 2-3 Wolves
St James
Tottenham
Troy Deeney
Veteran David Silva
Watford 0-0 Tottenham
West Ham
West Ham 1-1 Everton
 
Ask NewsBytes
View all questions
Next Timeline