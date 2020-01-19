Premier League 2019-20: All the Key numbers from gameweek 23
Sports
Gameweek 23 of the Premier League saw another fascinating set of results to light up the ongoing season further.
The positions kept changing outside the top four as the league lived up to expectations.
Manchester City and Arsenal were held to respective draws, whereas, Chelsea were stunned by Newcastle.
Here are the key numbers from gameweek 23.
WATTOT
First 0-0 draw for Tottenham after 93 league matches
Tottenham have failed to score in three consecutive league games for the first time since November 2013.
The result ended a run of 93 league games without a 0-0 draw for Tottenham.
Watford have kept the most clean sheets this season (8).
Watford forward Troy Deeney has failed to score three of his past six EPL penalties.
Information
Here are all the results from gameweek 23
Here are all the results: Watford 0-0 Tottenham, Brighton 1-1 Villa, Manchester City 2-2 Crystal Palace, West Ham 1-1 Everton, Arsenal 1-1 Sheffield United, Norwich 1-0 Bournemouth, Southampton 2-3 Wolves, Newcastle 1-0 Chelsea.
ARSSHU
Arsenal register 11th draw of the season
Arsenal have dropped 13 points from winning positions this season in the league.
The Gunners have the most draws in EPL this season (11).
Sheffield United have picked up 16 points from away games this season.
At 18 years and 214 days, Gabriel Martinelli became the second-youngest player to score a league goal for Arsenal at the Emirates.
MCICRY
Aguero and Silva achieve milestones for City
Man City registered their third draw of the season. Pep Guardiola's side has conceded 12 goals in total at the Etihad Stadium this term.
Crystal Palace have drawn for successive Premier League games.
Veteran David Silva made his 300th Premier League appearance for City.
Sergio Aguero scored twice and surpassed the 250-goal mark for City across competitions (251).
Chelsea, Wolves
Chelsea suffer eighth defeat, Wolves impress against Saints
Chelsea have lost five of their last seven trips to St James' Park in the league.
This was Chelsea's eighth defeat of the campaign this term.
Isaac Hayden's goal for the Magpies was just his third in EPL on his 70th appearance.
Wolves have picked up 18 points from losing positions this season.
Since last season, Southampton have dropped 42 points from winning positions.