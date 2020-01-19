19 Jan 2020
CSK will retain MS Dhoni for IPL 2021: N Srinivasan
The uncertainty surrounding the future of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has been continuing for some time now.
While his status for Team India is unknown, it is being believed that he would be playing the upcoming IPL to keep himself in contention for the ICC World T20 this year.
Meanwhile, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) owner, N Srinivasan, has confirmed Dhoni's fate until 2021.
IPL 2021
Dhoni to play IPL until 2021 season
Speaking on Dhoni's future, Srinivasan confirmed that while the former would be playing the IPL this upcoming edition, he would also be a part of the auction next year, where he would be retained by CSK.
"MS Dhoni will play this year. And next year, he will be in the auction and he will be retained," said Srinivasan during a CSK event in Chennai.
Twitter Post
Dhoni to be retained by CSK in 2021: Srinivasan
2021 retention
CSK looking to retain Dhoni for a lesser price
As far as Dhoni's retention for IPL 2021 is concerned, it could be a strategic move by CSK.
As of now, Dhoni earns Rs. 15 crore per season.
However, aged 38, he might not be as effective in the format.
Therefore, considering the long-term plan for the side, CSK could be looking at retaining him for a lesser price during the next mega auction.
Current status
Dhoni yet to play for India following World Cup ouster
For now, Dhoni is on a sabbatical from the sport following the conclusion of the ICC World Cup 2019.
Dhoni missed India's campaign against Windies, South Africa, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, while he is also not featuring against Australia.
Dhoni is not traveling to New Zealand for the T20Is, while it is unknown whether he will participate in the ODI series that follows.
Central contract
Dhoni denied central contract by BCCI
Dhoni was recently denied a central contract by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as he has been away from the sport for more than six months.
However, the board has confirmed that their stance on Dhoni remains unchanged, while he is open to making a comeback to the side whenever he wants.
Training resumption
Dhoni resumes training with Jharkhand Ranji squad
Meanwhile, Dhoni hit the nets on Thursday and has resumed training with the Jharkhand Ranji Trophy squad.
He could be gearing up for playing the upcoming IPL from March 29.
As for his training, while he trained with the white ball, the Jharkhand players did so with the red ball.
As of now, it is not clear if he would play in the Ranji.