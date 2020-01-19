India
Ask NewsBytes
Vishal Gavde

Vishal Gavde

Asked on 19 January, 2020

When did Virat Kohli make his Test debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Kohli made his Test debut in June 2011, against Windies.

Aaryan Pawar

Aaryan Pawar

Asked on 19 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Shikhar Dhawan play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

Angel Gavde

Angel Gavde

Asked on 19 January, 2020

When did Yuvraj Singh retire?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Yuvraj retired in 2019.

Anika Kapur

Anika Kapur

Asked on 19 January, 2020

When was the first time India won the ICC U-19 World Cup?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

India won their maiden U-19 World Cup title in 2000.

