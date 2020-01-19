19 Jan 2020
#ChampionsInBlue: Team India's best finds in U-19 World Cups
Sports
The 13th edition of the ICC U-19 World Cup is once again set to unearth some promising young talents for the sport.
Meanwhile, India would be eyeing their record-extending fifth title this term, courtesy of some of their exquisite young talents.
In the same light, we take a look at their top five talents that have emerged from the tournament to date.
Virender Sehwag
Virender Sehwag: A prolific swashbuckling opener the world ever saw
We start the list in the form of a prolific opener, Virender Sehwag.
Although it all began for him during the 1998 edition of the U-19 World Cup, he wasn't as effective in the tournament, as he could manage just 76 runs in six matches.
However, what followed thereafter was truly remarkable, as he dominated the sport with his explosive opening batting.
Yuvraj Singh
Yuvraj Singh: A limited-overs legend was born in 2000
We continue the list with a lethal man, who was born in the 2000 edition.
While he finished as the side's third-highest run-scorer in the tournament, he also led the side to their maiden title win.
What followed thereafter was phenomenal, as just two years later, he was involved in India's numerous history-making moments, while he won three more ICC tournament thereon.
Shikhar Dhawan
Shikhar Dhawan: A fine opener who has done remarkably well
Next up is the man who is currently dominating India's top-order, Shikhar Dhawan.
It all started for him in the 2004 edition of the U-19 World Cup, where he finished as the tournament's top run-scorer, scoring 505 runs in seven matches.
Since then, he has been having a good time with Team India, having also won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013.
Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma: The most deadly opener in world cricket currently
It was during the 2006 edition of the U-19 World Cup when Rohit Sharma made his initial mark.
He finished as the side's third-highest run-scorer, scoring 205 runs in six matches, including three half-centuries.
Since then, he has cemented his spot as India's top opener currently, while he is the only batsman to have scored three double tons in ODIs so far.
Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli: The best captain in the world right now
And, we end the list with the obvious one, as current Indian skipper Virat Kohli has to be the number one.
It all began in 2008, where he led his side to the title win.
Since then, he has been simply outstanding with the senior side, having won two more ICC tournaments.
Currently being the number one Test batsman in the world, he's legendary.