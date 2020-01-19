Premier League, Liverpool vs Manchester United: Preview, Dream11 and stats
Liverpool host arch-rivals Manchester United in a crunch Premier League encounter at Anfield.
The Reds are unbeaten this season and have 61 points from 21 games.
United are currently fifth and have 34 points from 22 matches.
A win for the latter will see them close down on Chelsea, who lost against Newcastle on Saturday.
Here's the match preview.
Team news
Fabinho and Joel Matip could return to the Liverpool squad after coming back to full training post ankle and knee injuries.
Meanwhile, James Milner, Dejan Lovren and Naby Keita are out injured,
Manchester United's in-form forward Marcus Rashford is a major doubt with a back injury.
Luke Shaw is likely to be assessed.
Paul Pogba, Scott McTominay, Marcos Rojo and Axel Tuanzebe remain out.
What did the managers say ahead of the clash?
"It's a very, very important football game. We have to learn how to deal with games like this in the right manner. We haven't done bad in the past but we can still improve," said Klopp.
"It's a great challenge for our players, again, to play against the leaders. We've just got to prepare as well as we can," said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.
Stat attack: The crucial numbers on offer
United haven't beaten Liverpool at Anfield in their past four games across competitions.
The Reds are unbeaten in 38 league games under Klopp.
Liverpool have won 18 successive top-flight games at Anfield since January 2019.
Manchester United's tally of 34 league points is their lowest after 22 matches of a top-flight season since 1989-90 (24 points).
Mason Greenwood has four EPL goals this season.
Timing, TV listing, match prediction and Dream11
The match is set to start at 10:00 PM IST.
One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and it can be streamed on Hotstar (paid subscription).
With the form Liverpool are in, they can trump United here by a considerable margin.
Dream11: Alisson (GK), Bissaka, Van Dijk, Maguire, Robertson, Fred, Henderson, Salah, Mane (C), Greenwood, Martial (VC).
Liverpool will cause issues aplenty for United
Liverpool will be charged up with a lot of intensity and pressing.
They are well stocked across departments and will cause many issues for United.
The visitors will need to find spaces and go on the counter.
They have a lot of defending to do.
United need to score to give themselves the belief at Anfield.
Without Rashford, the threat goes away for United.