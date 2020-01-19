It's good going up and down, I'm in shape: McGregor
"I like this weight division, it's good going up and down, I'm in shape. I'm not there yet, there's work to do to get to where I was. I'll party, celebrate, any of these fools can get it. It does not matter," said McGregor.
What's next?
McGregor on standby for UFC 248 event, eyes BMF title
Following the win, McGregor said that while he is on standby as of now for UFC 248 event, he is also eyeing the BMF title against Jorge Masvidal..
"I'd take both. I'd like that BMF title. To me, gold has more significance to it. ... I thought we were robbed of a classic. I like Masvidal matchup better," he said.
MMA record
McGregor has a fine MMA record
As far as McGregor's MMA record is concerned, it has been a commendable one.
To date, he has fought 26 matches, winning 22 and losing the remaining four.
Barring Khabib, he has lost against Nate Diaz, Joseph Duffy, and Artemij Sitenkov.
As for championship wins, he is a one-time Featherweight Champion, one-time interim Featherweight Champion and a one-time Lightweight Champion.