India
Business
World
Politics
Sports
Science
Entertainment
Career
Lifestyle
Inspirational
Auto
Bengaluru
Delhi
Mumbai
Videos
Related Topics
Conor McGregor
Conor Mcgregor Record
Conor Mcgregor Ufc
Conor Mcgregor Vs Cowboy
Conor Mcgregor Vs Cowboy Cerrone
Conor Mcgregor Vs Donald Cerrone
Cowboy Cerrone
Donald Cerrone
McGregor
Mcgregor Vs Cerrone
UFC
Ufc 246
Artemij Sitenkov
Barring Khabib
BMF
Cerrone
Cowboy
Featherweight Champion
Former UFC
Jorge Masvidal
Joseph Duffy
Khabib
Lightweight Champion
Masvidal
MMA
Nate Diaz
Notorious
 
Ask NewsBytes
Pranav Balasubramanium

Pranav Balasubramanium

Asked on 19 January, 2020

When did Conor McGregor make his UFC debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

McGregor made his UFC debut in 2013.

Amit Kadam

Amit Kadam

Asked on 19 January, 2020

How many championships has McGregor won in UFC?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

McGregor has won three championships in UFC so far.

Sai Jindal

Sai Jindal

Asked on 19 January, 2020

Where does McGregor hail from?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

McGregor hails from Dublin, Ireland.

Tejas Singhal

Tejas Singhal

Asked on 19 January, 2020

How much does McGregor weigh?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

McGregor weighs 170 lb (77 kg).

View all questions (4)
Next Timeline