Indian cricketers pay tribute to Bapu Nadkarni during 3rd ODI
Sports
The Indian cricketers paid tribute to Bapu Nadkarni, who passed away on Friday.
Nadkarni was considered one of the most economical bowlers of Team India and is a legendary figure in Indian cricket.
On the same note, the Indian cricketers sported a black band during the third ODI against Australia, in Bengaluru.
Here's more on the same.
Nadkarni career
Nadkarni had an impressive career chart
Nadkarni, who passed away at the age of 86, had a fine career with the bowl.
He played 41 Tests for India and claimed 88 wickets at an average of 29.07.
His best (6/43) came against New Zealand in Wellington.
He had an economy of 1.67 in Tests.
He also scored 1,414 runs at 35.70, scoring a ton and seven half-centuries.
Data
He had an impressive First-Class career as well
In First-Class cricket, he again stood out with an economy of just 1.64 despite bowling over 10,000 balls, picking 500 wickets in 191 matches. He also made 8,880 FC runs with 14 centuries and 46 fifties.
Twitter Post
BCCI pays homage to late Nadkarni
BCCI mourns the sad demise of Bapu Nadkarni.— BCCI (@BCCI) January 17, 2020
The 86-year-old breathed his last at his daughter’s residence in Mumbai on Friday. https://t.co/IKx9mpOTnB pic.twitter.com/ghxNAZKVpB
Match status
How does the match stand so far?
As India are playing the deciding ODI against Australia, the visitors have elected to bat first.
As of now, Australia are off to a shaky start, losing their opening two wickets within the opening 10 overs, while they could score 56 runs in the same.
Pacer Mohammed Shami dismissed David Warner for mere three runs, while skipper Aaron Finch was run out for 19.