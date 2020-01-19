India
Ask NewsBytes
Rakesh Mukopadhyay

Rakesh Mukopadhyay

Asked on 19 January, 2020

When did Ole Gunnar Solskjær join Manchester United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Solskjær joined United in 2018.

Parakram Patel

Parakram Patel

Asked on 19 January, 2020

Where did Solskjær manage prior to United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to United, Solskjær managed Molde.

Vibhore Das

Vibhore Das

Asked on 19 January, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the EPL on 18 occasions.

Aaradhya Yadav

Aaradhya Yadav

Asked on 19 January, 2020

Who was Liverpool manager prior to Jürgen Klopp?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Prior to Klopp, Liverpool were managed by Brendan Rodgers.

