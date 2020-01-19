19 Jan 2020
Solskjaer does not term Liverpool 'best team' yet: Here's why
Former champions Manchester United are not in the Premier League title race this season.
However, their fierce rivals Liverpool are in a different league altogether, as they look set to break their 31-year-old wait and win the coveted title.
Meanwhile, United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer feels that even if Liverpool win a treble this term, they are still not the best.
Here's why.
Solskjaer doubts Liverpool's consistency in the long run
Solskjaer explained that in order to be considered the best, a team has to keep winning consistently, which United did under Sir Alex Ferguson.
However, he did appreciate Jurgen Klopp for his job so far.
"At the moment he seems to know what he's going to get every time he puts a team out, though we are only just past halfway through," said Solskjaer.
They are doing well, to say the least: Solskjaer
"If you look at Liverpool now, they have 33 wins and five draws from their last 38 [league] games. That's 104 points, so it would have been a more than a decent season. They are doing well, to say the least," added Solskjaer.
Klopp has done reasonably well at Liverpool
Considering Klopp's tenure at Liverpool, he has done a commendable job so far.
In 243 matches, he has won 147 and drawn 57, with a win percentage of 60.5, which is his best in his managerial career so far.
He has also won three titles with the side, including the UEFA Champions League last season, and the FIFA Club World Cup in 2019.
Klopp believes united can finish in top four
Meanwhile, Klopp too praised United, despite their shaky season, while he acclaimed their team, talent, and potential.
He also backed them to qualify for UCL and even beat them this season.
"Of course, they can beat us. But, they can only play as good as we let them play. If we are at our best, it's difficult for every team," he said.
Liverpool face United at home on Sunday
Both the teams clash in their EPL tie on Sunday at Anfield.
While Liverpool are placed atop, unbeaten this season, United are struggling in the fifth spot.
Meanwhile, it is to be noted that Liverpool have won all EPL ties this season, except a draw, which, interestingly, came against United.
Thus, United could be the favorites to hand Liverpool their EPL season's opening defeat.