India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma scores 29th career ODI century
Sports
Indian cricket team opening batsman Rohit Sharma scored a valiant century in the third ODI against Australia on Sunday.
The senior cricketer notched his 29th career ODI century and continued his fine form against the Aussies.
Australia managed 286/9 with Steve Smith scoring 131.
In reply, India are well on course in the chase.
Here's more.
Rohit ODIs
Rohit slams a host of records
32-year-old Rohit surpassed the 9,000-run mark in the 50-over format.
Rohit became the third-fastest to 9,000 career ODI runs (217 innings).
Only Virat Kohli (194) and AB de Villiers (208) have taken fewer innings.
The Hitman slammed his 29th career ODI century.
The opener went past Vivian Richards' tally of ODI runs (2,187) against Australia.
Rohit smashed his eighth career ODI hundred against Australia.
3rd ODI
How has the match panned out so far?
Australia lost David Warner early and then a mix up saw Aaron Finch get run out.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added a 127-run stand for the third wicket.
After Labuschagne's dismissal, India hit back with regular wickets.
Smith's departure in the 48th over helped India immensely.
In reply, India started well and Rohit has kept the side in the hunt.
Twitter Post
Brilliant Rohit slams a ton
💯— BCCI (@BCCI) January 19, 2020
Here it is! 29th ODI hundred for @ImRo45 and his eighth against Australia.
Live - https://t.co/VThwmeOEBJ #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/rALfE9vr67