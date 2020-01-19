3rd ODI, India beat Australia: List of records broken
The Indian cricket team beat Australia in the third ODI on Sunday to win the three-match series 2-1.
After losing the first encounter, India fought back to clinch the second ODI on Friday and went on to seal the decider in Bengaluru.
Australia scored 286/9 with Steve Smith scoring 131.
Team India chased down the target.
Here are the records broken.
3rd ODI
How did the match pan out?
Australia lost David Warner early and then a mix up saw Aaron Finch get run out.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added a 127-run stand for the third wicket.
After Labuschagne's dismissal, India hit back with regular wickets.
Smith's departure in the 48th over helped India immensely.
In reply, senior batsmen Rohit Sharma (119) and Virat Kohli (89) were the main architects for the victory.
Smith ODIs
Valiant Smith scores ninth career ODI century
After managing 98 in the second ODI, Australia's star batsman Smith scored a deserving 131-run knock.
He hit 14 fours and a six at a strike-rate of 99.24.
With this knock, Smith surpassed the 4,000-run mark in ODI cricket.
He became the 18th Australian batsman to do so.
Smith also brought up his ninth career ODI hundred.
It was his third ton against India.
Smith joint-fourth fastest to 4,000 ODI runs for Australia
Smith also became the joint-fourth fastest to 4,000 ODI runs for Australia. He achieved the feat in 106 innings and equaled the effort of Geoff Marsh. David Warner (93), Dean Jones (102) and Finch (105) have a better tally.
Rohit ODIs
Rohit scripts a host of top records in ODI cricket
32-year-old Rohit surpassed the 9,000-run mark in ODIs (9,115).
Rohit became the third-fastest to 9,000 career ODI runs (217 innings).
Only Virat Kohli (194) and AB de Villiers (208) have taken fewer innings.
The Hitman slammed his 29th career ODI century.
The opener went past Vivian Richards' tally of ODI runs (2,187) against Australia.
Rohit smashed his eighth career ODI hundred against Australia.
Records
Rohit and Kohli achieve these milestones
Rohit is now the fourth-highest in terms of ODI tons scored.
He is the second-fastest to 29 ODI tons (217 innings). Kohli (185) holds the record.
Rohit and Kohli registered their 18th ODI century-plus stand.
This was also their 11th ODI partnership ton while chasing.
Kohli surpassed the 5,000-run mark in ODIs as captain.
He became the fastest to achieve this milestone.
Shami
Mohammed Shami registers best figures against Australia
Indian pacer Mohammed Shami (4/63) raced to 143 career ODI scalps in just 76 matches at 25.16.
The right-arm pacer registered his best bowling figures against Australia.
He also raced to 25 career ODI scalps against the Aussies.
Since January 2019, Shami has claimed 19 wickets at the death in ODIs.
That's the second-best tally after Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman (22).
Team India
India maintain unbeaten series run across formats since CWC 19
Post the 2019 World Cup, Team India hasn't lost a single series across formats.
This was their third ODI series victory after having earlier beaten West Indies twice.
India have also won three Test series and four T20I series.
Only one T20I series (versus South Africa) ended 1-1.
Kohli records
Kohli goes past 1,900 career ODI runs against Australia
Kohli surpassed the 7,000-run mark while chasing in ODIs.
He achieved the feat in 133 innings and surpassed Sachin Tendulkar (180).
The 31-year-old slammed his 57th career ODI fifty.
It was his eighth career ODI fifty against Australia.
He also went past the 1,900-run mark against Australia in ODIs (1,910).
