#ChampionsInBlue: India overcome Sri Lanka in ICC U-19 World Cup
Sports
The U-19 Indian cricket team got off to a winning start in the ongoing ICC U-19 World Cup.
Team India beat Sri Lanka to win in a crucial Group A clash at Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.
The Indian youngsters managed 297/4 in 50 overs.
Yashasvi Jaiswal was the top run-scorer (59).
Sri Lanka failed to get past the target.
Here's more.
Top order
Jaiswal gives India the perfect start with the bat
The Indian U-19 team got off to a solid start with Jaiswal and Divyansh Saxena adding 66 runs for the first wicket.
Saxena (23) was dismissed by Amshi de Silva.
Jaiswal continued his form and forged another crucial stand alongside Tilak Varma (46).
The two added 46 runs for the second wicket, before Jaiswal was dismissed by Dilshan Madhushanka.
He slammed eight fours.
Partnerships
Partnerships continue to help India move along
Post Jaiswal's dismissal, Varma added a crucial 59-run stand alongside skipper Priyam Garg.
The two batted well to help India continue getting the runs.
Varma brought up his 46 in 53 balls and perished with the score reading 171/3.
Priyam brought up a stylish 56-run knock off just 72 deliveries.
He added a 63-run partnership alongside vice-captain Dhruv Jurel.
That helped India massively.
The finish
Jurel and Veer help India finish on a strong note
With Garg being dismissed in the 43rd over, India needed some acceleration.
That was provided by Jurel and Siddesh Veer.
Jurel scored a 48-ball 52*. His innings was laced with three fours and a six.
Meanwhile, Veer's 27-ball 44* was the major highlight.
He slammed six fours and a maximum to take the steam out of Lankan bowlers.
India managed 297/4.
Lanka
Lanka perish in pursuit of 298
Sri Lanka lost opener Navod Paranavithana (6) early on with Sushant Mishra getting his wicket.
Kamil Mishara (39) and Ravindu Rasantha (49) added a crucial 87-run stand for the second wicket.
The two kept Lanka in the hunt and looked solid.
However, both batsmen fell in quick succession and that hurt Lanka.
Skipper Nipun Dananjaya fought hard but it wasn't enough for his side.