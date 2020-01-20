20 Jan 2020
Premier League 2019-20: Unstoppable Liverpool beat Manchester United 2-0
Sports
League leaders Liverpool continued their amazing form as they comfortably beat former champions Manchester United 2-0 in their Premier League tie at Anfield on Sunday.
While the win allowed Liverpool to consolidate the top spot, 16 points (and a match) clear of defending champions Manchester City, United continued to lurk on the fifth spot, 30 points behind Liverpool.
Here, we present the match report.
1st quarter
United start on strong note, but concede a simple goal
United were off to a bright start, with Nemanja Matic and Daniel James working together to come up with a chance in the fifth minute.
However, nine minutes later, a corner kick from Trent Alexander-Arnold allowed Virgil van Dijk to easily whip past a header into the goal, as the latter was left unmarked by the United defense.
2nd quarter
An eventful second quarter sees Liverpool maintain their lead
The second quarter was eventful, as the 27th minute saw Liverpool's second goal from Roberto Firmino being disallowed by the VAR, following a challenge by van Dijk on David de Gea.
It was followed by another promising chance from the hosts in the 45th minute, as Sadio Mane was clear to fire a shot in.
However, de Gea kept it quiet until the half-time.
3rd quarter
Both sides increase intensity post half-time
Liverpool increased their intensity post break, as they came up with two promising chances in the 48th and 50th minute, from Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson, only to miss out by inches.
United, too, came with a couple of promising ones through Fred and Anthony Martial, in the 57th and 59th minute, only for it to go pegging.
4th quarter
Salah doubles at injury time as Liverpool enjoy winning streak
The final quarter saw a chance each.
The 78th minute saw Martial curl in a beautiful cross to set up a header for Mason Greenwood, as the latter missed out on the connection by inches.
However, the Reds had the last laugh, as a crowded United corner allowed the clearance to fall clean on Salah, who comfortably put it through.
Crucial stats
Some crucial stats from the match
Alisson has become the first Liverpool goal-keeper to provide an assist since Pepe Reina in 2010.
Salah has managed to score against 23 of the 24 teams he has played against in the EPL, only failing to do so against Swansea City.
Liverpool have become the first side since Arsenal in 2001-02 to have scored in their opening 22 EPL games of the season.
Twitter Post
Alexander-Arnold is enjoying a flawless season