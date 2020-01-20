India
Ask NewsBytes
Aaradhya Banerjee

Aaradhya Banerjee

Asked on 20 January, 2020

How many times have Manchester United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United have won the EPL on 20 occasions.

Aaryan Chatterjee

Aaryan Chatterjee

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When was the last time United won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

United last won the EPL in 2012-13.

Rajesh Jaiteley

Rajesh Jaiteley

Asked on 20 January, 2020

How many times have Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool have won the EPL on 18 occasions.

Ishan Mistry

Ishan Mistry

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When was the last time Liverpool won the EPL?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Liverpool last won the EPL in 1989-90.

