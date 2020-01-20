#GamingBytes: Five best PUBG Easter Eggs
An Easter egg is an intentionally hidden joke or message in a film or video game.
While PUBG remains one of the most popular 'Battle Royale' games, the intense action might lead to players missing out on certain Easter eggs.
These are hidden well in the map and are references to the PUBG universe.
Read about the five best Easter eggs in PUBG.
Travel agency
Come fly with me, let's fly away
While playing in Miramar, players might notice some posters, which adorn the buildings in the urban areas.
Chances are you have missed them because urban areas witness intense firefights.
Interestingly, there is a poster, by a travel agency, that urges players to book flights to exotic Erangel, the original PUBG map.
This Easter egg beautifully ties in both maps of the game.
The School
I hate school
Even though it is hard to find, landing on top of the mountain, near Minas del Sur, can reveal an interesting Easter egg.
Surrounded by rocks is a cone with a message 'I hate school'.
This refers to 'School' in Erangel, which is a high-risk zone.
The central position of the cone, among the rocks, refers to the school's location on the map.
Miramar beta
Check out how the beta map looked like
Do you wonder how Miramar looked when it was under development?
Head to the island east of Impala and you will see a beta version of the map.
The names are different, for example Los Leones is Hard Luck, but the layout is the same.
Notably, the map appears elsewhere as well, but this is where you can check it out with least interference.
Pablo Escobar
Pablo Escobar's reach is unparalleled
PUBG has Pablo Escobar references too.
In certain parts of Miramar, players can see 'Plata o Plomo' written, meaning silver or lead.
Escobar's threat made its way into popular culture through the critically-acclaimed Narcos.
Miramar's Hacienda del Patron was earlier called Cartel Mansion. The graffiti on the walls warn people against vigilantes. This refers to Los Pepes, the vigilante group that targeted Pablo.
Battle Royale film
Respect the original
For those unaware, the 'Battle Royale' format of gaming is inspired by a Japanese film of the same name.
The story followed a group of school kids let loose on an island and forced to fight for survival.
The game references the source material through character skins like the yellow outfit.
More importantly, the sickle which spawns in-game is a nod to the movie.