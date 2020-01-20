20 Jan 2020
Shoulder injury makes Shikhar Dhawan doubtful for New Zealand tour
Sports
Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan might have to miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand, due to injury concerns.
Unfortunately, Dhawan injured his left shoulder while fielding in the third and final ODI against Australia on Sunday, which India won by seven wickets.
He did not come out to bat in the match as KL Rahul opened the innings along with Rohit Sharma.
Injury
Details about the injury
The injury happened in the fifth over of the Australian innings when Aussie skipper Aaron Finch played a shot towards covers off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery.
Dhawan, who was stationed in the region, dived to save runs..
However, in the process, he landed awkwardly on his left shoulder, thus injuring himself.
He was immediately taken off the field and was replaced by Yuzvendra Chahal.
Information
Dhawan undergoes scan as situation is being monitored
"Shikhar's scans are here. The medical team is looking at the scans. He will be assessed and his condition will be taken care of and then we will take a call as and when we go," said the BCCI's media manager in a press conference.
Previous injury
Injury had ruled Dhawan out of 2019 ICC World Cup
This is the third injury Dhawan has suffered in a span of 12 months.
He was ruled out of the 2019 ICC World Cup, where he had suffered a thumb fracture.
Later that year, he suffered a knee injury in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, ruling him out of the series against Windies.
Notably, India are set to leave for New Zealand on Monday.
Performance
Despite injuries, Dhawan had a decent season in 2019
Despite the injuries, Dhawan had a decent season in 2019.
In 33 innings (ODIs and T20Is), he scored 1,109 runs at an average of 34.65, including five half-centuries and a couple of tons.
In the ODIs, he scored 753 runs in 19 innings at an average of 41.83, including the two tons and four half-centuries.
Notably, he did not play a Test.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
Australia lost David Warner early and then a mix up saw Aaron Finch get run out.
Smith and Marnus Labuschagne added a 127-run stand for the third wicket.
After Labuschagne's dismissal, India hit back with regular wickets.
Smith's departure in the 48th over helped India immensely.
In reply, senior batsmen Rohit Sharma (119) and Virat Kohli (89) were the main architects for the victory.