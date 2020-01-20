India
Paridhi Chatterjee

Paridhi Chatterjee

Asked on 20 January, 2020

Which IPL team does Dhawan play for?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan plays for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the IPL.

Harini Bhatnagar

Harini Bhatnagar

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When did Shikhar Dhawan make his ODI debut?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan made his ODI debut in October 2010, against Australia.

Aadhya Saxena

Aadhya Saxena

Asked on 20 January, 2020

How many ODI centuries has Dhawan scored?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan has scored 17 ODI centuries so far.

Hansika Nair

Hansika Nair

Asked on 20 January, 2020

What is Dhawan's ODI average?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Dhawan averages 45.1 in ODIs.

