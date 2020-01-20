20 Jan 2020
Cristiano Ronaldo scripts several records following brace against Parma
Sports
Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo came up with a fine performance as he scored a brace, allowing his team to register a 2-1 win against Parma on Sunday.
With the win, the club consolidated the position on the top spot of the Serie A table, four points clear of second-placed Inter Milan.
With the brace, Ronaldo scripted some unique records.
Here are the details.
Information
Ronaldo scores in seven consecutive Serie A ties
Ronaldo has now scored in seven consecutive matches of Serie A, this season. In the process, he has become the first man to do so in the competition since David Trezeguet, who did the same in December 2005.
Exclusive Ronnie
Ronaldo scripts an exclusive one
Ronaldo also scripted a unique record to his name, as he became the only player to have scored a minimum of 15 goals in the previous 14 campaigns across the top five leagues in Europe.
Furthermore, CR7 is the fifth player from Juventus to score 16 goals in the opening 20 games of a Serie A season.
Ronaldo 2019-20
Ronaldo has scored second most goals in Serie A 2019-20
Ronaldo remains the second-highest goal-scorer in the competition, with 16 goals, while the list is led by Ciro Immobile, who has so far scored 23 goals, playing for Lazio.
Ronaldo had finished with 21 goals last season, while the Golden Boot of the season was claimed by Fabio Quagliarella, who had scored 26 goals, playing for Sampdoria.
Match report
How did the match pan out?
The match started on a good note for the hosts, Juventus, as Ronaldo scored in the opening half, in the 43rd minute, as they maintained the lead until half-time.
Following the break, Andreas Cornelius pulled off an equalizer in the 55th minute.
However, Juventus restored their lead, as CR7 pulled another one back, just three minutes later, which turned out to be the winner.