Ayush Gupta
Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo - Juventus
Cristiano Ronaldo & Co.
Juventus
NewsBytes
Serie A
Serie A 2019
Andreas Cornelius
Ciro Immobile
CR7
David Trezeguet
Europe
Fabio Quagliarella
Golden Boot
Inter Milan
Lazio
Parma
Ronaldo
Sampdoria
Serie A 2019-20
 
Ask NewsBytes
Aarav Pillai

Aarav Pillai

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When did Cristiano Ronaldo join Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo joined Juventus in 2018.

Sai Mehra

Sai Mehra

Asked on 20 January, 2020

How many goals has Ronaldo scored for Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo has scored 46 goals in 67 matches for Juventus.

Aaryan Powar

Aaryan Powar

Asked on 20 January, 2020

Which club did Ronaldo play for prior to Juventus?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo played for Real Madrid prior to Juventus.

Muhammad Chattopadhyay

Muhammad Chattopadhyay

Asked on 20 January, 2020

When did Ronaldo leave Manchester United?

NewsBytes

Answered by

NewsBytes

Ronaldo left United in 2009.

